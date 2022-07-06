TP-Link adds two $200 tri-band routers to its lineup

TP-Link has introduced two new WiFi 6 routers that use tri-band technology, which translates to more bandwidth for multiple devices and less congestion. The Archer AXE5400, also known as Archer AXE75, is a WiFi 6E router than can deliver speeds of up to 5400 Mbps. It's a standalone router that gives users access to the new 6 GHz band, which increases the number of WiFi devices the router can handle and gives those who own phones and other gadgets that have 6 GHz capability an alternative to the overcrowded 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. It doesn't, however, have motorized antennas that can follow devices around like the model the company showed off at CES this year.

TP-Link explains on the device's official page that "[a]ccess to the 6 GHz frequency brings more bandwidth, faster speeds, and lower latency, opening up resources for future innovations like in AR/VR, 8K streaming and more." In addition, the device is protected by the latest WiFi security protocol called WPA3, which is more secure than its predecessors, and has USB 3.0 so it can be connected to an external drive.

Aside from the AX5400, TP-Link has also introduced the Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Router, or Archer AX75. This one does not have access to the 6 GHz band, but it does allow users to distribute demanding devices connected to the network on its two separate 5 GHz bands for better performance.

Both AXE75 and AX75 will set buyers back $200 and are now available on Amazon.