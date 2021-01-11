TP-Link adds security cams and a video doorbell to its Kasa smart home line

TP-Link has made smart home devices before, but it’s going all-out for 2021. The router maker has introduced several Kasa-branded gadgets at CES, including a Kasa Smart Doorbell (aka the KD110). The device helps you greet couriers (and spot intruders) with a 1080p camera that uses AI-based person detection. It’s IP64-rated for weather resistance, too. You can subscribe to Kasa Care if you want a rolling 30 days of cloud storage for footage, but you can also use microSD cards up to 128GB if you’d rather store video locally.

Security cameras play a large role as well. A Kasa Spot Pan Tilt cam (the KC410S) provides 2K recording with a starlight sensor for dark scenes and motion tracking to keep watch on suspicious activity. You can tell the camera to “patrol” specific viewpoints at certain times, too. The Kasa Cam Outdoor (KC420WS) pairs 2K recording with full-color night video and IP65 weather resistance.