Image credit: TP-Link

TP-Link adds security cams and a video doorbell to its Kasa smart home line

There are also smart switches and plugs.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
34m ago
TP-Link KD110 Smart Doorbell
TP-Link

TP-Link has made smart home devices before, but it’s going all-out for 2021. The router maker has introduced several Kasa-branded gadgets at CES, including a Kasa Smart Doorbell (aka the KD110). The device helps you greet couriers (and spot intruders) with a 1080p camera that uses AI-based person detection. It’s IP64-rated for weather resistance, too. You can subscribe to Kasa Care if you want a rolling 30 days of cloud storage for footage, but you can also use microSD cards up to 128GB if you’d rather store video locally.

Security cameras play a large role as well. A Kasa Spot Pan Tilt cam (the KC410S) provides 2K recording with a starlight sensor for dark scenes and motion tracking to keep watch on suspicious activity. You can tell the camera to “patrol” specific viewpoints at certain times, too. The Kasa Cam Outdoor (KC420WS) pairs 2K recording with full-color night video and IP65 weather resistance.

You can also expect some practical basics. A Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch (KS220M) uses motion detection and an ambient light sensor to turn lights off when you’re not present or heading to sleep. The Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch with 3-Way Dimmer Kit (KS230KIT) turns your conventional lights into subtler, voice-controlled illumination. And if you need to control outdoor lighting, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP401) can switch devices on or off with IP64 weatherproofing to keep it safe.

TP-Link hasn’t said much about availability beyond promising releases in 2021 at “competitive price points.” It’s safe to say these will make the most sense if you’re deep into the company’s ecosystem, but they may be worthwhile regardless if they’re more affordable than comparable options.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, tp-link, kasa, smart home, household, home, video doorbell, doorbell, security camera, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
