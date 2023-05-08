TP-Link WiFi extenders are up to 39 percent off at Amazon Boost your network coverage without the price of a new router.

You don't have to buy a whole new router if your existing WiFi network coverage isn't quite cutting it. Amazon is running a sale on TP-Link WiFi extenders. The steepest discount is on the WiFi 6-based RE500X, which now sells for $55 (39 percent off), but you can also buy our favorite budget extender, the WiFi 5-capable RE315, for just $32 (normally $50). That's the best price we've seen for the entry model all year, and makes it an easy choice if you're comfortable with your existing router's peak speed.

All of the WiFi extenders add up to 1,500 square feet of additional coverage. That's enough to make your network usable in the basement, a far-off bedroom or the backyard. They support OneMesh networking to easily grow your network if you have a compatible TP-Link router. And if you need a physical link (such as for a console or printer), they include Ethernet jacks to either plug in wired devices or create a wireless access point.

Your main concern may be future-proofing. The WiFi 6 models including the RE600X, now at $68) may be a better long-term value if you expect to upgrade to the more recent wireless standard in the near future. You won't have to replace your extender if you buy a more advanced router. And if you're looking to upgrade your overall performance, you may want to consider a WiFi 6E system instead. For many people, though, TP-Link's offerings are an affordable way to boost signal quality.

