A holographic windshield from Hyundai Mobis is a big upgrade for in-car HUDs at CES 2025

Automotive heads up displays (HUDs) have been around as far back as 1988, and while they've gotten brighter and more colorful over the years, even today's most sophisticated implementations still feel a bit primitive. But after seeing what Hyundai Mobis (which makes auto parts for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis) is calling the world's first full-windshield holographic display at CES 2025, it felt like I was looking at a major evolution in-car infotainment.

Unlike traditional reflective HUDs, Hyundai Mobis' holographic windshield display (HWD) consists of two main components: a projector (or in this case multiple projectors) hidden beneath the dash and a special optical film with a carefully tuned wavelength sensitivity embedded inside the windshield itself. This combination allows the HWD to pump out brighter and more colorful images with much shallower viewing angles. Unless you're sitting in the right spot, you may not even see the HUD at all.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Because of the HWD's narrow viewing angles, Hyundai Mobis set up a separate demo to better show what it looks like. When installed in a car, the HWD's small sweet spot means the passenger's displays is not visible from the driver's side and vice versa, which is good for eliminating distractions.

On the Hyundai Mobis Kia EV9 demo vehicle, the HWD isn't limited to just a small corner at the bottom of the windshield. Instead, it's split up into three different zones that span the entire width of the car: two for the driver and one dedicated to the passenger. For the driver, the HWD can display basic stuff like the car's speed, directions and more. But where things get interesting is when it shows holographic 3D maps that can adjust in real-time based on your position, adding an entirely new dimension to help you reach your destination.

For passengers, their dedicated section of the HWD can be used independently for checking vehicle information or simply watching a video or playing games. Critically, because of the limited viewing angles of Hyundai Mobis' tech, the driver can't see the passenger's side of the HWD, so there's no distraction risk. The whole system is rather impressive, because so much of the tech is hidden beneath the dashboard. The only evidence that this HWD is different from more traditional implementations is that if you look really closely at the windshield when it's off, you can see a faint outline where the optical film is sandwiched between the glass.



12345 On the driver's side, the HWD is split up into two sections that can be configured from the car's main screen.

At CES 2025, Hyundai Mobis installed its HWD inside a Kia EV9 demo vehicle.

This is what it looks like from the back seat. The HWD's acute viewing angles means that unless you're sitting in the sweet spot, you basically can't see them, which is intended to cut down on distractions.

The images for the HWD come from three projectors hidden beneath the car's dashboard.

Another view of the HWD, taken by cameras Hyundai Mobis installed in the demo vehicle and connected to TVs next to the car.



After checking out Hyundai Mobis' demo, I also got a chance to talk to one of the engineers behind the HWD, Dr. Minho Shin, who added additional context and insight about the tech. Through a translator, Dr. Shin told me that the company envisions its HWD as a way to augment the main display found in most modern cars, which will most likely serve as the main control center for manipulating what you see on the windshield. And for passengers, it's possible they will be able to control what they see on their side of the HWD simply by casting content from their phones. Furthermore, the placement and size of the holographic display makes it easier for the driver to see and interact with helpful tools like real-time 3D maps compared to current tech. Dr. Shin even said that it's possible to create a version of the HWD that would cover both the entire width and vertical height of the windshield, which seems like something straight out of every sci-fi or cyberpunk movie ever made. However, due to laws in many countries, that kind of functionality isn't widely permitted.

Photo by Sam Rutherford

A passenger-side view of Hyundai Mobis' HWD. Notice how you can't see the two sections of the display on the driver's side of the car.

Now it must be mentioned that at CES 2025, BMW demoed similar technology with its Panoramic iDrive system. The Bavarian automaker's approach is arguably a bit further along, at least when it comes to being integrated into its existing infotainment system and its availability, which is slated to arrive on all new models by the end of 2025. However, when you look closer, it almost seems like BMW is cheating a bit by using a black film that goes along the bottom of the windshield instead of being completely transparent like with the HWD, which may give Hyundai Mobi's tech significantly improved driver visibility and awareness.

While BMW's panoramic HUD is slated to arrive first, Hyundai Mobis won't be far behind as the company hopes to put its HWD into production by sometime in 2027.