American Airlines flights were grounded this morning, but have resumed

If you're traveling for the holidays today, I hope you're not flying on American Airlines, because it still might be a rough day. Earlier this morning, the airline said on X that all of its flights were currently grounded, but since then the Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the stoppage, which was originally issued at the airline's request. Despite the fact that things are returning to normal, there's a good chance these disruptions will have ripple effects making a busy travel day even tougher.

As The Verge noted, a notice posted by the Federal Aviation Administration confirms that there is a "nationwide groundstop" for all AA flights; it also says that this stoppage is at "company request."

We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights. Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination. — americanair (@AmericanAir) December 24, 2024

Aside from the FAA notice and American Airlines' post on X, there wasn't a real reason given for the delay. But since the grounding was lifted, CNN reports that an American Airlines spokesperson said the stoppage was due to a "vendor technology issue" that has now "been resolved and flights have resumed."

Update, 9:15AM ET: This story has been updated to note that the ground stoppage has been resolved.