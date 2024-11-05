Amazon begins drone delivers to Phoenix, provided the weather is favorable

Amazon has started making deliveries via drone in parts of Phoenix, according to reporting by TechCrunch . We knew this was coming and now it’s here. Customers in the West Valley Phoenix Metro area should now have access to a selection of products that will arrive at doorsteps via the friendly skies. These include household, office, health and beauty supplies, among others.

Phoenix residents will be able to click on a drone delivery icon before checking out. The company promises that items will be delivered within an hour. This is due to the improved specs of the company’s latest drone , the MK30, which was recently approved by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly beyond the visual line of sight .

There are some caveats. Products must be five pounds or less to be eligible, though Amazon says that around 50,000 items are already available for drone deliveries. Also, the drones will only make deliveries during daylight hours and “favorable” weather conditions. “Currently we do not offer drone delivery at night, during heavy winds, or during heavy rain,” the company wrote in a blog post.