Apple may be adding digital car key support for specific Volvo, Polestar and Audi vehicles

Apple is reportedly going to add digital car key support in the Wallet app for some Volvo, Polestar and Audi vehicles. Currently, Apple’s digital car key support list includes vehicles from Kia, BMW, Lotus and several other manufacturers.

The digital car key function allows iPhone and Apple Watch owners to access, lock or start vehicles just by holding the device near the vehicle’s NFC reader. The Wallet app must also run in the background or in the foreground, but it’s not necessary to push any buttons.