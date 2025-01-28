Boom’s XB-1 jet breaks the sound barrier for the first time

Boom, the startup developing a new generation of supersonic aircraft, has achieved a major milestone after its test plane broke the sound barrier for the first time. The XB-1 "Baby Boom" piloted by Tristan "Gepetto" Brandenburg, flew through the Bell X-1 Supersonic Corridor over the Mojave Desert. XB-1 reached a speed of Mach 1.1 at an altitude of 35,000 feet for a few minutes before running out of airspace authorized for supersonic travel. The plane would go on to break the sound barrier a total of three times before it returned to base. It's the first time a civilian aircraft has broken the sound barrier while flying over the United States.

Engadget covered Boom in an extensive profile back in 2020, where the company was gearing up to unveil XB-1 and make preparations for test flights. Since then, it has been undergoing a barrage of tests, with a series of subsonic test flights starting from March 2024 through the end of the year. In the background, the company has been signing deals with major airlines including United and American, to supply passenger jets for civilian service. This craft, dubbed Overture, has a planned top speed of Mach 1.7 — equivalent of 1,305 miles per hour — which would cut existing travel times in half. At least, for the folks who could afford a ticket.