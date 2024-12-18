CarlinKit 5 delivers solid wireless CarPlay... most of the time

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If you've driven a car made in the last decade, there's a good chance you've already used Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which mirrors the contents of your phone on your car's infotainment display. Both features are a major step up from Bluetooth audio, but there's one potential downside: Most of the time, you'll have to plug your phone into your car with a USB cable. Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto options exist on premium vehicles and pricier trim levels, but they're far from commonplace.

So what to do if you're stuck with wired CarPlay or Android Auto? Behold, the wireless dongle. Plug one of these boxes into your car's USB port, pair your phone, and voila, you've got phone mirroring without any messy cables.

While there are a slew of dongles on the market, I recently picked up the CarlinKit 5 and, for the most part, it's delivering a solid wireless CarPlay experience. It was easy to set up on my 2019 Volvo XC90: I just had to plug it in and pair my phone over Bluetooth (all of the mirroring work happens over a local Wi-Fi connection between the devices). Now whenever I hop in my car, I never have to think about connecting a USB-C cable — CarPlay just boots up automatically and starts playing whatever I'm currently listening to.

Sound quality is great, and I haven't noticed any major lag while swiping around the CarPlay interface. Siri voice commands, something I rely on a lot while driving, also work about as well as wired CarPlay (most of the time it's accurate, but sometimes background noise leads to wildly off-base replies). The CarLinkIt also works seamlessly with the volume and track change controls on my steering wheel.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

While I'm well aware that plugging in a USB-C cable doesn't sound like a huge annoyance, and in fact it may be the epitome of First World problems, it's an issue that's plagued me across several cars. USB-C cables (and Apple's Thunderbolt before it) bend and break easily, especially when you're trying to cram them into a car's cramped accessory compartments. Phone charging ports also accumulate debris that can make connections flaky. After having several cables fail during long drives, I simply had enough.

I'm honestly surprised that my wireless CarPlay experience has led to far fewer headaches than using a simple cable. That goes directly against my typical mantra for any sort of gadget: A wired connection is usually best. In this case, though, I just haven't had to fight with the CarLinkIt 5 much. It works 90 percent of the time, and it only occasionally has connection issues if I'm tethering my phone to my kid's tablets (I'd bet there's some sort of Wi-Fi conflict happening there). In those instances, unplugging and re-plugging the CarlinKit fixes the issue.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

My wife was also able to pair with the CarlinKit and it's been just as helpful to her. If we're both in the Volvo, we just have to choose the phone we want to mirror as CarPlay kicks in. I was worried about mirroring conflicts, but in general it hasn't given us much trouble.

The one downside to using wireless CarPlay is that your phone isn't automatically charging when it's connected to your car. So you'll either have to use a wireless charging pad built into your car, or get some sort of accessory to handle that. I'm using iOttie's MagSafe vent charger, and it works like a dream. I don't use it for short drives, but when I do need to juice up, I just throw my phone up and rely on the magic of magnets and wireless charging.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

The CarlinKit is one of those devices you just never really have to think about, save for the occasional unplug/replug reset. To address compatibility issues, the company releases firmware updates that you can install wirelessly over your phone. (There's also a more complex USB firmware update method, but I haven't had to deal with that.) Beyond that, though, it doesn't require much babysitting. And really, isn't that exactly what we want with every single-purpose gadget?