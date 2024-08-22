Cruise's self-driving cabs are coming to Uber next year

It's the first time Cruise's autonomous cars will be back on roads since hitting a pedestrian last year.

General Motors’ robotaxi service Cruise has inked a multi-year deal with Uber. The deal will let Uber customers hail a Cruise self-driving taxi from their smartphone starting next year, according to TechCrunch . This means that Cruise’s self-driving taxis will be back on roads for the first time since striking a pedestrian in San Francisco in October 2023.

Neither GM nor Uber gave a specific date or city for Uber’s rollout of Cruise’s robotaxis. A spokesperson told the website that the new partnership between Cruise and Uber would follow Cruise’s re-launch of its own driverless taxi service in 2025.

Cruise is currently testing cars with human drivers on roads in Dallas , Phoenix and Houston with plans to expand to more cities. Uber also has a partnership with the self-driving car fleet Waymo that’s currently operating in Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Cruise also just reached an agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) following an investigation that started in December of 2022 over three rear-end crashes involving its autonomous driving vehicles. The company was under another investigation following an accident in October in San Francisco when one of its vehicles struck a pedestrian who was thrown into its path by a human-driven vehicle and dragged 20 feet causing further injuries.