A closer look at the slick Honda 0 SUV and Saloon prototypes at CES 2025

Last year, Honda teased its first two homegrown EVs with the Series 0 Saloon and Space-Hub. But now at CES 2025, those vehicles are getting one step closer to production by graduating from concepts to prototypes while getting updated names along the way: the Honda 0 Saloon and 0 SUV.

But while we wait for them to officially hit the road sometime in 2026, I wanted to take a closer look at the evolved styling of Honda's upcoming electric cars. Particularly the 0 SUV, not only because it's gotten a much larger facelift, but lets admit it, it's what we in the crossover-hungry US really want.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

On the outside, the Honda's 0 SUV looks like a mix between the Polestar 3 and the Hyundai Ioniq 9 . It's got a really minimalist, almost spaceship-like design that eschews that teardrop shape you see in a lot of other EV SUVs for something slightly boxier. This gives you more headroom for rear seat passengers and tons of extra vertical cargo space in back. The SUV's pixelated headlights help reinforce its digital pedigree while I think Honda did a much better job in back of trying to make a clean and simple rear end without ending up a huge blank slate like on the Ioniq 9.

The 0 SUV's overall proportions almost make it look like a tall, lifted wagon, especially when sat next to the 0 saloon. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. Inside, Honda continues with the clean lines, though I wouldn't necessarily read much into the general placement and look of its screens and dash. Like a lot of pre-production cars, those details are very much subject to change before its design is properly finalized. Same goes for those side-view cameras, which due to US laws, still don't comply with regulations. However, Honda's streamlined cabin does line up with the company's "Thin, Light and Wise" design philosophy, which includes the move to a steer-by-wire driving system instead of relying on more traditional physical linkages.

But enough talking, let's check out the cars.

The Honda 0 SUV prototype

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford

The Honda 0 Saloon prototype

Photo by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford