BYD unveils new tech for twice as fast EV charging
The company will also build its first charging network in China.
BYD has new technology for charging electric vehicles at vastly quicker speeds. Founder Wang Chuanfu said this "super e-platform" tech offers a peak charging speed of 1,000 kilowatts, twice that of the 500 kw charging currently offered by Tesla's superchargers. That would mean a car can travel 249 miles (400 kilometers) from a five-minute charge on a BYD station. This charging architecture will initially be available in two of BYD's vehicle models: the Han L sedan and Tang L SUV.
"In order to completely solve our user's charging anxiety, we have been pursuing a goal to make the charging time of electric vehicles as short as the refuelling time of petrol vehicles," said Wang.
The company is also bringing its quick-charging tech to Chinese drivers for the first time. BYD plans to construct 4,000 ultra-fast charging units across the country, although it did not provide a timeline or budget for the endeavor. To date, owners of BYD vehicles have needed to use charging stations from third-party operators or different EV manufacturers such as Tesla.
BYD has been putting more and more EVs on the road around the world. Last year, its second-quarter shipment figures jumped to draw very close to Tesla's numbers.