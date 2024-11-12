Cadillac reveals the 2026 Vistiq EV SUV

Cadillac is adding to its fleet of EVs with a new luxury SUV. The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq is a three-row, all-electric SUV that will hit showrooms and dealerships sometime next summer with a starting price of $78,790.

The Vistiq’s dual-motor, all-wheel drive system runs on a 102 kWh battery pack with a range of 300 miles that produces 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The Vistiq also supports vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging capabilities: it can charge at home, and also deliver electricity to your house during a power outage. Using the features requires buying the GM Energy V2H bundle though.

The SUV’s design borrows aesthetically from other Cadillac EVs. Like the Lyriq , it has flush door handles, and features similar looking lights and side panels. It also matches the Lyriq’s 300 mile range. The “swept-back windshield” and “Black Crystal Shield grill” evoke the Escalade IQ.

Of course, the Vistiq's power and price are different from its Cadillac EV's. The new Cadillac EV SUV is less expensive than an Escalade IQ ($129,990) but more than a Lyriq ($58,595), and the Escalade IQ has a higher peak battery range at 450 miles.

The Vistiq comes with a 23-speaker AKG7 Studio Audio system with Dolby Atmos. The Android-powered infotainment system is baked into a 33-inch high resolution LED display. The Verge also reported that the new EV’s navigation system uses Google Maps and can run other apps from the Google Play Store.