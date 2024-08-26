Canada follows the US by slapping a 100 percent tariff on Chinese EVs

Canadians who have been mulling whether to snap up a Chinese EV may want to make a firm decision on that quickly. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that, starting on October 1, the country will impose a 100 percent tariff on electric vehicles built in China. The White House established an identical levy in the US earlier this year.

The surtax will apply to electric cars, trucks, buses and delivery vans, as well as some hybrid models. Canada will also charge a 25 percent tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum starting on October 15.

According to the CBC, industry players had been pressuring the Canadian government to match the US tariff on Chinese EVs. Trudeau said that Canada is following suit to "level the playing field for Canadian workers" and help the domestic EV industry be more competitive.

"Because of our government's choices and the hard work of hundreds of thousands of Canadian auto workers, we are transforming Canada's automotive sector to be a global leader in building the vehicles of tomorrow," Trudeau said at a press conference. "But actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace, compromising the security of our critical industries and displacing dedicated Canadian auto and metal workers. So, we're taking action to address that."