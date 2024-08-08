ChargePoint's new adapter claims to work with all EVs, regardless of make or model

It's not the official standardization we want, but it's still a good move.

ChargePoint has released a new EV connector designed to work with "any" EV, regardless of its charging architecture without requiring drivers to have a specialized adapter. In a press release announcing the development, ChargePoint said Omni Port is "designed to support vehicles that are already on the road as well as EVs coming to market."

ChargePoint said it will begin rolling out Omni Port to select new models of its AC and DC charging stations at no cost. The technology can also be retrofitted into existing ChargePoint stations at an unspecified, "nominal" cost. To use Omni Port, customers can enter their vehicle model into the ChargePoint app or pick the appropriate connector from the charging station screen if they don't use the app.