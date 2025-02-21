Federal government reportedly plans to shut down its EV charging infrastructure

The General Services Administration plans on shutting down federal EV charging infrastructure in the coming weeks and "offloading" EVs purchased by the previous administration, The Verge reports.

Since the GSA oversees government buildings, shutting down chargers will impact personal electric vehicles owned by government employees and government-owned EVs. "As GSA has worked to align with the current administration, we have received direction that all GSA owned charging stations are not mission critical," an email viewed by The Verge reads.

There were a a steadily increasing number of federally-owned EVs after President Biden ordered the government agencies to electrify their fleets in 2021. Part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed in 2024 also included funding to build EV chargers for the growing number of vehicles used by the government.

The shutdown will take place over the coming weeks and will coincide with the removal of GSA EVs purchased by the Biden Administration, either by selling them or placing them in storage, according to the report. Engadget has reached out to the GSA for confirmation of this plan and will update this article if we hear back.

Shutting down federal charging infrastructure fits with both the Trump administration's stance on EVs and the transportation goals of Project 2025, the plan written by The Heritage Foundation that's been guiding recent policy decisions. Since taking office, Trump has reversed Biden's order to electrify government vehicles and cancelled a project to install high-speed EV chargers along highways. It wouldn't be surprising if he signed a bill eliminating the federal EV tax credit entirely, if presented with the chance.

While not a magic bullet for global warming, EV adoption has been pushed because of its potential to reduce carbon emissions. Moving from manufacturing gas vehicles to EVs has not been cheap for car companies, though. Imposing tariffs and removing the incentives to buy EVs is one reason automakers are reportedly trying to lobby the Trump administration to reconsider its current stance.