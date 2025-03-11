Ford says it's done sending out all its complimentary NACS charging adapters

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Ford says it's done sending out all the complimentary NACS adapters that 140,000 EV customers in the US had reserved. The automaker announced in 2023 that it was working with Tesla to give Ford EV owners access to tens of thousands of Superchargers across the US and Canada. In 2024, Ford's EVs became the first non-Tesla vehicles to be able to access Superchargers. However, since Ford EVs come with Combined Charging System (CCS) ports, they need North American Charging System adapters to be able to plug into Supercharger stations.

The automaker gave new and current members of it BlueOval Charge Network — in other words, everyone who purchased it EVs — complimentary NACS adapters until June 30, 2024. Now, it has finished sending out the free adapters to everyone who asked for it. Those who need one will have to purchase the Ford Fast Charging Adapter, which "unlocks access to a vast network of DC fast charging stations using the North American Charging Standard (NACS)," for $200. Ford was planning to make the switch to built-in NACS ports for this year's EV models, but it's now unclear if that will happen, seeing as the 2025 model Mustang Mach-E still comes with a CCS port.

Ford has also announced that its BlueOval Charge Network now includes 180,000 chargers at more than 50,000 locations, which translates to a 40 percent increase from the beginning of 2024. Like other automakers making the switch to electric, Ford is making an effort to expand charging availability. The hope is that wider access to chargers can help assuage range anxiety and encourage more people to buy electric.