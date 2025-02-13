Formula E will finally debut its fast-charging pit stops this weekend

After announcing initial plans two years ago, Formula E is finally ready to deploy its fast-charging pit stops in an official race. At the Jeddah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia this weekend, the all-electric series will debut Pit Boost, a mandatory 34-second stop what will add 10 percent additional energy (3.85kWh) via a 30-second charge. No more than two crew members can work on the car during this process, with a third dedicated to stopping and releasing the car with visual cues to the driver.

Pit Boost is independent of Attack Mode, an in-race power increase which Formula E has been using in races for years to heighten the strategic aspects of its events. Attack Mode is currently deployed twice during each E-Prix when a driver activates the added energy by driving over a certain area of the track. This area is typically off the main racing line, so drivers usually sacrifice position in favor of Attack Mode.

There's no doubt Pit Boost will give teams yet another major race element to manage. Plus, teams can only bring in one car at a time as the Formula 1-style "double stack" is against the regulations laid out by Formula E and the series' governing body, the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile). And not only is there the process of making pit stop to manage, but teams also have to account for the fact that it takes 34 seconds. That's an eternity in auto racing, especially when you compare with a sub-three-second stops in F1. Formula E says the FIA will determine the Pit Boost window for each event, and that info will be shared with teams 21 days before the race.

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DS Penske's Maximilian Gunther walks down the pit lane lined with Pit Boost chargers during practice at the Mexico E-Prix in January.

Formula E hasn't had pit stops in seven years. Back in those days, drivers had to swap cars during races to make it to the end of an E-Prix. EV battery technology advanced to the point that awkward change was no longer needed. In the seasons since, a mid-race pit stop was only done to change a flat tire or fix damage to the body work. It typically doomed any chance of a decent finishing position. This season was the debut of the Gen3 Evo car for the series, an updated racer with more power and all-wheel drive. The new EV has already made for more entertaining E-Prix, including Jaguar's Mitch Evans winning from the back of the grid in Sao Paulo.

As The Race reports, Formula E first started planning energy-boosting pit stops in 2019 during the development of the Gen3 car. When it came time for the Gen3 cars to hit the track in 2023, it was immediately apparent that the quick-charging technology wasn't even close to being ready for race action. Pit Boost was then pushed to the 2024 season, but even with the delay, Formula E and its suppliers couldn't remedy every fault in the hardware and its deployment.

There's a two-race double-header in Jeddah this weekend, but Formula E only plans to use Pit Boost in Friday's E-Prix. If all goes well, the series hopes to do the same at other double-header events this season. Those are scheduled for Monaco, Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin and London.