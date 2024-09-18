GM electric vehicles can finally recharge at Tesla Supercharger stations

Starting today, General Motors is starting to sell approved North American Charging Standard (NACS) DC adapters for its electric vehicles. GM originally announced it would support Tesla’s NACS connector 15 months ago, but it’s taken them until today to get adapters out to the market. Models from Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC will all be able to use this new adapter.

Previously, GM electric vehicles weren’t compatible with Tesla Superchargers, as they were outfitted with a different proprietary charging port. Those who own these EVs can purchase an adapter for $225 using your vehicle brand’s mobile app. The app can also help owners locate the closest Supercharger station.

These NACS DC adapters will first be available to US customers, while Canadian EV owners will have to wait until later this year. Moving forward, GM vehicles will now come with NACS DC adapters, meaning future owners won’t have to fork $225 over for the ability to recharge. To ensure all GM EV owners can power up their vehicles, the company is working with multiple supplies to provide enough adapters for all.