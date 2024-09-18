GM electric vehicles can finally recharge at Tesla Supercharger stations
However, GM isn’t planning to offer the new charging adapters for free.
Starting today, is starting to sell approved North American Charging Standard (NACS) DC adapters for its electric vehicles. GM it would support Tesla’s NACS connector 15 months ago, but it’s taken them until today to get adapters out to the market. Models from Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC will all be able to use this new adapter.
Previously, GM electric vehicles weren’t compatible with Tesla Superchargers, as they were outfitted with a different proprietary charging port. Those who own these EVs can purchase an adapter for $225 using your vehicle brand’s mobile app. The app can also help owners locate the closest Supercharger station.
These NACS DC adapters will first be available to US customers, while Canadian EV owners will have to wait until later this year. Moving forward, GM vehicles will now come with NACS DC adapters, meaning future owners won’t have to fork $225 over for the ability to recharge. To ensure all GM EV owners can power up their vehicles, the company is working with multiple supplies to provide enough adapters for all.
Earlier this year, started being able to charge their vehicles at Tesla’s Superchargers. , and basically every other major automaker in the US also made similar announcements last year. That GM took to release adapters could be due to Tesla firing its entire Supercharger team in April, according to a report from Forbes.