Honda CES 2025 keynote: Watch Honda reveal its 0 Series EV prototypes live here

As always, one could confuse CES with a full-on auto show. Among the brands showcasing in Las Vegas this year are Volvo, Toyota, BMW, China's Zeekr and, of course, the Afeela (Sony's and Honda's joint venture). Honda, meanwhile, has its own dedicated keynote coming up and you can watch it right here. The automaker is continuing to showcase its 0 Series EVs after debuting two concept models at CES 2024. Next up is a look at two prototypes ahead of Honda starting to ship these vehicles in 2026.

What to expect at Honda's CES 2025 press conference

Last year, we got a look at two Honda 0 Series concept vehicles — a sedan that the company called the Saloon and a minivan-style Space-Hub. Honda's mantra for 0 Series development is "thin, light and wise," and its CES 2025 keynote will focus on the latter.

Honda says it will unveil the 0 Series operating system and automated driving tech, while spilling the beans about the SoC that will power the EVs. In addition, it will reveal details about an energy service that it will roll out alongside the 0 Series vehicles.

The big draw of the keynote, however, will be the two prototype 0 Series EVs that Honda will show off. The company plans to start shipping those in 2026. A teaser image (above) indicates that it Honda has a sedan and a minivan or SUV ready to discuss.

Watch the Honda CES 2025 livestream

You can watch Honda's CES 2025 press conference live below. The stream will start Tuesday, January 7 at 1:30PM ET.

For a recap of the Honda event as well as other news coming out of Las Vegas this week, check out our main CES 2025 liveblog.