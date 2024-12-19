Honda is unveiling two Series 0 EV prototypes at CES 2025

Honda is officially introducing two Series 0 electric vehicle prototypes at CES next year, and the company says they'll be available for purchase around the world sometime in 2026. The vehicles will be based on the futuristic-looking concepts the company presented at CES 2024, including a flagship model called the Saloon that featured an aerodynamic design. They'll be the company's first entries in the Series 0 lineup, which are also expected to feature an advanced driver-assisted system and, over the coming years, AI-powered automated driving features.

In addition to presenting the prototypes themselves, Honda will also introduce a new proprietary vehicle operating system that the Series 0 cars will use. Plus, it will give you a look at the SoC powering the vehicles during the event. Honda trailed behind competitors in terms of making the transition to electric vehicles, but its first electric SUV, the Prologue, became one of the best-selling EVs in the US after its release in the country earlier this year. The company will unveil its new EV prototypes during its press conference in Las Vegas that will be held on January 7 at 10:30AM PT/1:30 PM ET. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, but we'll also keep you updated on the latest news from CES 2025.