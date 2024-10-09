How to watch Tesla’s robotaxi event

On Thursday, Tesla CEO and noted fancy leaper Elon Musk will take the stage to showcase the company’s robotaxi plans, a la the “Cybercab.” Although the vehicle we see isn’t expected to be a fully functional product, investors and Tesla fans are hoping for a working prototype or other signs the company can navigate the technological and regulatory obstacles it will face. You can watch the event on an X livestream at 10PM ET.

With the Cybercab, Musk is aiming for a fully autonomous vehicle that runs on a Tesla ridesharing network. Owners will also reportedly be able to make their cars available on the network to run as autonomous cabs, likened to a “combination of Airbnb and Uber.”

The CEO began talking about the robotaxi plan years ago. However, it took on greater importance earlier this year when Tesla reportedly shelved its plans for an entry-level EV — often called “Model 2” — in favor of the autonomous ridesharing project.

Unlike competitors Waymo, Cruise and Zoox, Tesla’s current automation relies on cameras and AI. Reuters notes that Musk will aim to improve the tech rapidly enough to “crack” the highly regulated industry. No matter what is promised at the event, you may want to take the CEO’s promises with several grains of salt (if not Cybertruckloads). In April 2019, Musk said, “If you fast forward a year, maybe a year [and] three months, we’ll have over a million robotaxis on the road.”

Here we are in 2024 — which you may have noticed isn’t, in fact, 2020 — and Tesla doesn’t have a single robotaxi on the road.

Wired notes that the company doesn’t have an autonomous permit in California and reportedly hasn’t contacted the state’s AV regulators about testing. Waymo, Zoox, the beleaguered Cruise and Apple (no longer in the self-driving car business) have logged thousands of miles testing their self-driving vehicles in the Golden State. Waymo is the only company in the US currently operating robotaxis commercially.

You can tune in to the livestream to see what Musk and company have in store at 10PM ET / 7PM ET on Thursday.