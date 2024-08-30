Hyundai is planning to build its wild N Vision 74 concept EV

It could be released by 2030, according to an investor day presentation.

A couple of years ago Hyundai introduced a wild EV supercar concept called the N Vision 74 designed by the legendary Giorgetto Giugiario. Now, it looks like that vehicle will go into production in some form, according to several slides in the company's investor day presentation.

In a slideshow released with the presentation, Hyundai showed off its full EV lineup including 21 models to be released by 2030. Along with the affordable Casper, mass-market Hyundai and luxury Genesis brands, it revealed a "Hyundai N (vision 74") high-performance EV that also carries the "Genesis Magma" branding.

Hyundai

The next slide states that the "N Inherits Motorsports Heritage," adding that it's a "high-performance EV delivering consistent driving pleasure and experience." The luxury Genesis brand will soon include "high-end EVs" as well, with both the N and Genesis models building on the current Ioniq EV lineup.

Late last year, Motor1 reported that Hundai would build the N Vision 74 in very limited numbers, with 70 road and 30 racing models for just a 100 in total, though Hyundai refuted the rumor.

The original N Vision 74 concept promised a 62.4-kWh battery pack along with an 85kWh hydrogen-powered fuel-cell stack with a 10-pound fuel tank, for a range around 373 miles. It featured two rear electric motors outputting 670 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai appears to have dropped the hydrogen part of the concept that, as the Hundai N (vision 74) is described only as a high-performance EV.

If you're think N-model looks like a DeLorean, you're onto something as Giugiario designed that legendary '80s supercar as well. Other notables from the Italian designer include the Lotus Esprit, Maserati Quattroporte and Nikon's F3 SLR camera.