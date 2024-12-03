Jaguar unveils polarizing concept EV as part of its rebrand

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Automaker Jaguar hasn't been getting much attention in recent years, but boy has that changed in the last few days! Last week, the company announced that it had chucked out its roaring cat design in favor of a Bauhaus-esque minimalist logo that was met by the public with a fair degree of shock. Now, the company has unveiled the Type 00 concept car (that's a photo, not an illustration) that's vastly different from anything it currently has in production, to say the least.

What's most noticeable is the length, especially in the nose, and low roofline. From some angles, the new vehicle looks like a computer render that didn't quite finish, especially the blocky front and rear ends. Other design features are highly futuristic/whimsical like brass bars running down the middle and sides, an oval steering wheel, fold-away interior screens, butterfly doors and a travertine stone "plinth" separating the passenger and driver compartments.

Jaguar

All of this is part of Jaguar's new "copy nothing" ideology, designed to break away from current models. "When Jaguar's at its best, it threw away the car design rule book and created the E-Type and the XJS. These were objects of desire," said Jaguar's chief creative officer at Miami Art Week.

Jaguar

Jaguar (which has been owned by India's Tata Motors since 2008) projects that a production version will have up to 430 miles of range and fast-charging that will add 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes. Other specs like acceleration and top speed haven't been revealed, and production models will probably lack some of the exuberance of the concepts.

Jaguar

The changes have been met with derision from some critics, but Jaguar said the company aims to be disruptive. "We've certainly gathered an awaful lot of attention over the last few weeks," managing directer Rawdon Glover told Sky News. "We need to make sure that Jaguar is relevant, is desirable, is future proof for the next 90 years of its history."