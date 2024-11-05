Kia unveils two new EV designs, including a nifty modular van

Kia debuted two new concept vehicles at the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas today. The real standout in the company's SEMA announcements is the PV5 concept EV van. Dubbed WKNDR, it's based on Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicles approach to modular design, which the business unveiled earlier this year at CES .

Press image for Kia's PV5 and EV9 vehicles.

The PV5 uses an adaptable storage solution called Gear Head that can serve multiple functions, including an off-board, sheltered storage space for outdoor gear when the van is stationary. It can be powered by solar panels on top and by the hydro turbine wheels.

Kia also introduced the EV9 ADVNTR concept EV SUV at the event. This is an all-electric vehicle with a custom roof rack and a combination of tires and wheels designed for offroading.

The company did not provide any details about pricing or availability dates in the press release. Based on the limited information we have about Kia's plans for PVB production, the modular WKNDR van probably won't hit the roads (or charge off the roads) until some time next year at the earliest.