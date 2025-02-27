Kia's EV4, its first electric sedan, will be available in the US later this year

Kia has officially launched the EV4, its first electric sedan and hatchback, at the 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain. The company first unveiled the EV4 as a concept at CES last year, along with several other models. Buyers can choose between the 58.3 kWh standard and the 81.4 kWh long-range battery options, with the long-range sedan being able to run for 630 km (391.5 miles) on a single charge. Meanwhile, the standard battery sedan can last for 430 km (267 miles), whereas the hatchback vehicle has a range of 590 km (366.6 miles). The vehicle's 150 kW motor can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds for the standard battery variant and 7.7 seconds for the long-range variant. Both variations have a top speed of 170 km/h.

The EV4 models use Kia's Digital Key 2.0 system that will let owners control certain functions remotely, such as being able to the start the vehicles' engines, through an app across 15 different devices. It even works with Apple Watch. The electric vehicles come with Kia's Highway Driving Assist technology that give owners access to Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Remote Parking Assist Entry. There's also an advanced feature called Driving Package F+ that can detect hazardous situations using cameras and radars and can help drivers maneuver their vehicles to safety.

Kia will be manufacturing the EV4 sedan in Korea, where it will initially be available starting in March. It will produce the five-door hatchback version, meant for sale in Europe in the second half of the year, in Slovakia. The company has yet to reveal when it will start manufacturing the EV4 for the North American market, but it assured interested buyers that it's releasing the vehicle in the United States.

In addition to launching the EV4, Kia has also unveiled the Concept EV2 (pictured below) during the event. It described the EV2 as compact and city-friendly, with an expandable interior that has folding second-row seats. Kia is planning to sell the EV2 in "Europe and other regions" starting in 2026.