Leapmotor reveals B10 SUV EV priced between $14K and $21K

Yesterday, Leapmotor and joint venture partner Stellantis revealed the B10 SUV electric vehicle at the Paris Motor Show. This new vehicle will reportedly have a starting price between $14,000 and $21,000 (though there’s no word about US availability yet). This marks Chinese automaker Leapmotor’s latest foray into markets outside China, and it looks like this EV could sell well globally due to its lower price tag.

Xavier-Alexandre Pons/Leapmotor/Stellantis

The B10 SUV is Leapmotor’s first B-Series EV, and it uses the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture, promising smart features geared towards tech-savvy customers. However, before it reaches European customers, the B10 SUV will first be available in China. As reported by CnEVpost , it will be sold for RMB 100,000 ($14,110) to RMB 150,000 ($21,070).

Leapmotor isn’t the most famous brand outside of China, but the fact that Stellantis, the fourth largest auto manufacturer in the world, is backing it gives Leapmotor more credibility. The company first sold vehicles in the European market this September and has 200 dealers in 13 countries. It plans to increase the number of European dealers to 500 before the end of 2025, signifying the start of a push into the European market.