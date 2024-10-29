Lucid's electric Gravity SUV starts at $79,900

If you don't want to wait for the base model, you can snap up the Grand Touring trim, which starts at $94,900.

Lucid has revealed US pricing and pre-order details for its electric Gravity SUV . The Grand Touring trim, which is slated to have more than 800 horsepower and a range topping 440 miles, starts at $94,900. Pre-orders for that trim open on November 7 and Lucid plans to begin production later this year. Current Lucid owners will be given priority for delivery.

If you don't want to shell out quite so much for the EV and you're willing to wait until at least next year, you might opt for the Lucid Gravity Touring model. That starts at $79,900, which lines up with Lucid's previous pricing estimates .

The SUV, which Lucid first gave us a peek at in 2022 , has room for up to seven adults and as much as 120 cubic feet of cargo space for all your stuff. Options include a frunk seat that two adults can sit on while the Gravity is parked, and three-chamber air suspension that's said to adapt to changing terrain for a smooth ride.