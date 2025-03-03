Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology prototype drive: Better when chilled

Before a new car comes to market, it's subjected to many months, sometimes years, of rigorous testing around the world. Sweden often hosts a big part of that journey, its cold northern expanses offering the perfect mix of frigid temperatures and frozen surfaces.

It's there that I myself got to do a little testing of an upcoming new EV from Mercedes-Benz. It's the GLC with EQ Technology, an all-electric version of one of the company's most popular SUVs. With new batteries, new motors and a higher-voltage charging system, it marks a significant departure from, and upgrade over, the company's current EV offerings like the EQE SUV .

But could it be better to drive? That's the question that brought me to Sweden. I'm generally quite comfortable driving on the ice and snow. I've certainly been doing it long enough, living in the northeast my entire life and ice racing for the last 20 years. But, put me behind the wheel of a priceless, hand-built prototype and I'll usually take a few extra minutes before I start to really push things.

Not so when I got behind the steering wheel of the electric GLC SUV. Within 30 seconds, I had my foot flat to the floor, and I, along with a wide-eyed development engineer, were flying down an ice-covered trail bisecting a birch tree stand.

Andre Tillmann on behalf of Mercedes-Benz AG

That's how good the new GLC's traction and stability control systems are. Where most cars will simply cut all the power in a slippery situation like that, especially practical-minded ones like a typical crossover SUV, the GLC was far more giving. When the grip was low over sections of dark, glassy ice, the system reduced the power application and kept me from making a big, expensive dent in a snowbank.

When the grip was there, though, the GLC quickly ramped back up to maximum acceleration, relying on the power of its dual electric motors and all-wheel drive to keep us tracking smoothly and cleanly between the trees. Those motors and the smarts that control them are all part of Mercedes-Benz's new platform, MB.EA. These are permanent magnet type motors, with the front one featuring a physical disconnect to reduce its drag when it's not needed.

The car also features a new heat pump that's able to absorb thermal energy from the ambient air as well as the car's various internal systems. Mercedes engineers said it will warm the cabin twice as fast using half the energy as their current EVs. Indeed, the interior in the GLC was quite cozy despite temperatures well below freezing.

Unfortunately, I can't comment on the vehicle's range in those conditions. This is just a pre-production prototype, after all. Still, I'm expecting a substantial improvement over the 307 miles the EQE SUV can manage on a charge. The batteries in the GLC rely on a revised chemistry, said to reduce the reliance on troublesome cobalt while also increasing energy density. That means more miles per pound of battery.

Andre Tillmann on behalf of Mercedes-Benz AG

Another thing helping to extend range is a revised regenerative braking system. The GLC will feature multiple different rates of regen, including a one-pedal mode that will bring the SUV to a complete stop. When you do go for the brake pedal, though, you might notice it feels a little weird.

That's because stepping on the pedal doesn't really do anything. Similar to a sim-racing pedal set , the resistance here is simulated. You're not feeling a hydraulic system squeezing pistons, just springs compressing.

It's a different sensation, but not a bad one. The idea is that the car will give you a steady, consistent feel regardless of what you're doing or how you're driving. The car itself will determine how much of your desired deceleration can come from the regenerative power of the electric motors. When it needs more than they can provide, it seamlessly calls in the physical brakes for reinforcement.

In practice, it works brilliantly. The car stops smoothly and cleanly, and there's none of the occasional uneven braking that you get when stomping hard on the stop pedal in an EV. The lack of pedal feedback when ABS engages is a bit disappointing, but then I've heard that pulse causes some people to lift off the brake pedal, so perhaps it's for the best.

Andre Tillmann on behalf of Mercedes-Benz AG

When stomping on the other pedal, again, the GLC accelerates strongly. It's quick enough to keep performance-minded drivers entertained. Still, given the low-grip nature of the roads and trails I covered, I can't say just how competent a handler it will be.

I can say that the optional air suspension did a sublime job over truly terrible road conditions. Ruts, washboards, frost heaves, you name it, the car happily soaked it up, even raising the suspension by an inch when some deeper snow and ice necessitated a little more ground clearance. On smoother roads, the GLC was every bit the quiet limousine that you want a luxury EV to be. There was a bit of road noise from the aggressively treaded snow tires, but this thing should be a delightful cruiser on normal tires.

The only problem? We'll have to be patient. The GLC is set to make its formal debut in Germany in September, which means it likely won't enter production until well into 2026. Mercedes-Benz hasn't set a price for the electric GLC yet either. Given the state of the world right now, it's anyone's guess what the incentive/tariff situation will look like for foreign EVs, even those built in the US like Mercedes-Benz's current EQS SUV .

If it's priced right, though, and if it doesn't look too awful once those camouflage stickers and taped-on protrusions are removed, it should be a winner. I already can't wait for another go behind the wheel and another chance to get even more comfortable.