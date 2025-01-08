Pebble Flow all-electric RV trailer will begin deliveries this spring

Pebble unveiled the Pebble Flow all-electric RV trailer at last year's CES . At this year's show, they've finalized both design and price for the Pebble Flow. Pebble announced that the RV trailer will be go into production at the start of 2025, with deliveries of expected to begin in the spring of the year.

The final design of the trailer includes some new additions to what Pebble introduced in Las Vegas in 2024. The interior has been revised for improved access to cabinets, additional side and rear windows, a bigger door, and larger storage space. The Pebble Flow has also gotten some tweaks to the exterior and the drivetrain system has been re-engineered.

The Pebble Flow is equipped with a 45 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and a 1.1 kW solar array. According to the company, this can support up to seven days on the road from solar recharging and regenerative braking.

The base model will cost $109,500. The Magic Pack upgrade option adds a dual-motor drivetrain that enables advanced automation features; this model costs $135,500. The Founders Edition model, with a limited-edition color and the complete set of available upgrades, will cost $175,000.