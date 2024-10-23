Rivian factory workers are reportedly getting seriously injured on the job
From amputated fingers to cracked skulls, the factory appears to be a hotbed of safety violations.
EV maker Rivian’s Normal, Illinois factory has racked up 16 serious violations in 21 months from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), as reported by . Some of the injuries workers suffered include an amputated finger, vomiting “Rivian blue” bile after painting without protection, a cracked skull and a severe back laceration. The EV maker only operates a single factory. However, in the span of 21 months, it has accrued more violations than larger automakers like Honda, Volvo, and Ford.
These aren’t the only injuries, either. There are many other injuries that workers have allegedly never reported. Of note is Addison Zwanzig’s case, as she was ordered to paint vehicles without a respirator. She experienced vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness and more within weeks and vomited the blue bile mentioned above. Only then was she provided a respirator, along with colleagues who were never issued one previously.
Rivian did not immediately respond to Engadget’s comment request.
Rivian told Bloomberg it values worker safety and provides them with all necessary safety equipment. Workers can also approach supervisors with concerns or report them incognito. While Rivian’s safety and processes have improved since 2021, these recent injuries remain alarming.
Rivian has to build its R2 SUV in Georgia, opting to build them in the Normal, Illinois plant instead. Despite these injury reports, the EV maker is still trying to hire more employees. However, with the OSHA breathing down its neck, the company may have to work even harder on protecting its workers, especially when the company is on allowing employees to unionize.