Rivian factory workers are reportedly getting seriously injured on the job

EV maker Rivian’s Normal, Illinois factory has racked up 16 serious violations in 21 months from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), as reported by Bloomberg . Some of the injuries workers suffered include an amputated finger, vomiting “Rivian blue” bile after painting without protection, a cracked skull and a severe back laceration. The EV maker only operates a single factory. However, in the span of 21 months, it has accrued more violations than larger automakers like Honda, Volvo, and Ford.

These aren’t the only injuries, either. There are many other injuries that workers have allegedly never reported. Of note is Addison Zwanzig’s case, as she was ordered to paint vehicles without a respirator. She experienced vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness and more within weeks and vomited the blue bile mentioned above. Only then was she provided a respirator, along with colleagues who were never issued one previously.

Rivian did not immediately respond to Engadget’s comment request.

Rivian told Bloomberg it values worker safety and provides them with all necessary safety equipment. Workers can also approach supervisors with concerns or report them incognito. While Rivian’s safety and processes have improved since 2021, these recent injuries remain alarming.