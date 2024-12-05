Rivian is now letting other EVs charge at its stations

Over the last year or so, electric vehicle makers have been a little friendlier to each other, at least when it comes to their charging networks . Many automakers are now supporting Tesla's North American Charging System (NACS), which is fast becoming the industry standard. Now Rivian's opening its doors to drivers of other brands' EVs.

For the first time, drivers of non-Rivian EVs will be able to top up their batteries at the company's charging locations. This pertains to next-gen Rivian Adventure Network charging locations. The first of these opens today at Joshua Tree Charging Outpost in California. Before the year is out, Rivian plans to open more charging locations in Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Montana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New York.

The stations offer rapid charging up to 900 volts and have CCS connectors that work with NACS vehicles that have an adapter. Rivian says support for native NACS connectors will become available later.

This isn't entirely an altruistic step, of course. Rivian sees it as a way to generate revenue from EV drivers who perhaps happen to be closer to one of its charging stations than any other. The chargers have a tap to pay option and the Rivian app isn't required.

Rivian plans to have more than 3,500 DC fast chargers in its Adventure Network. According to Ars Technica, the automaker has 91 Adventure Network sites in the US, with plans for 12 more. However, Rivian drivers can use Tesla Superchargers as well.