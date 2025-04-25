Slate Auto unveils its US-made barebones electric pickup costing just $20,000

A company backed by Jeff Bezos, Slate Auto, just came out of stealth mode to unveil its first EV, and it's incredibly interesting. The Slate Pickup is a tiny and boxy, almost Kei-like truck that will be sold in a barebones configuration for as little as $27,500, or $20,000 with the Federal US tax credit. That would make it one of the cheapest EVs available, but there is a catch: it doesn't come with a stereo, touchscreen or even paint options, and the 150 mile range makes it more of an urban runner than a cross country machine.

A good analogy to the Slate Pickup is a home-built PC that comes with the basics but can then be infinitely customized. For the entry-level model (the "Blank Slate"), you get two seats, a bed large enough to hold a sheet of plywood, plastic composite body panels and any paint color you like, as long as it's grey. Curb weight is 3,500 pounds and it's 25-inches shorter than a Ford Maverick. There's no infotainment system, just a universal phone mount and USB power. Power windows? Heck no, it comes standard with crank opening (it does have AC though). And with just a 52.7 kWh battery, range is limited to 150 miles, though it does support 150kW fast charging.

With that as a base, you can start expanding into DIY territory with more than 100 available accessories. Want more passengers? Choose from two SUV options and you'll be able to seat up to five, or go for the open air kit. Those are delivered in a flat pack and designed to be user-installed.

If you want a color scheme that better reflects your personality, get a wrap and decals. There are a number of exterior options, like a spare tire carrier, rear and front bumper upgrades, fender flares, running boards, a lift kit and tower rack lighting. Inside, you can add small or large screens, speakers and yes, a power window kit. The pickup also comes with "Slate access points" that will support future and even homemade accessories.

The battery pack can also be expanded to 84.3 kWh for a target range of 240 miles. With the standard battery, the company says you'll be able to charge to 80 percent in 30 minutes at 120kW using the fast charger. Power is limited compared to other EVs at 201 HP and 195 pound feet of torque, giving the Slate Pickup a 0-60 MPH time of 8.0 seconds and top speed of 90 mph (estimated).

Slate Auto

Where most automakers try to max out a vehicle's features, Slate is banking on a subset of buyers that don't care about, say, self-driving but do enjoy DIY personalization. In its video, the company points out that it took out everything "that wasn't a car" like "a fancy screen, colored lighting, cooled seats, self driving, self parking and automated cup holders." However, it will still comply with Federal safety standards for 2027 as it will be equipped with features like automatic emergency braking and a standard backup camera (with view displayed on the dash since there's no touchscreen).

It remains to be seen if there's a big enough market for such buyers, but the Slate Pickup is certainly affordable. The company is promising you'll pay under $20,000 for the base model if you include federal tax credits (which Trump could kill at any time, by the way) thanks to its direct, Tesla-like sales model. If you're interested, refundable vehicle reservations are now open at $50 at slate.auto.