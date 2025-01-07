Sony Honda Mobility CES 2025 keynote: Learn more about the Afeela 1 EV live here

The Afeela 1 is getting some quality time for itself today at CES. While it was a highlight of the Sony press conference on Monday night, it had to share the stage there with Sony's other priorities (which, oddly, were more about anime, TV and movies and professional video creation tools more than consumer electronics). Right now, it's got center stage at a dedicated event from Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture between the two Japanese concerns behind the Afeela.

What to expect at Afeela's CES 2025 press conference

We know a lot more about the Afeela 1 than we did 24 hours ago, thanks to Sony's earlier presser. The Afeela 1 Origin and Afeela 1 Signature are priced at $89,900 and $109,900, respectively. Customers in California are now able to reserve a Signature trim for a refundable fee of $200 and the first deliveries are planned for mid-2026. The Origin variant is set to arrive the following year. Both variants factor in three years of access to services including Level 2+ driver assistance, the Afeela Personal Agent and a range of entertainment options.

At the Afeela keynote, we should learn much more about the Afeela 1. Expect a closer look at a near-final version of the EV, which is packed with tech.

Watch the Afeela CES 2025 livestream

You can watch the Afeela CES 2025 press conference live right here. The keynote started Tuesday, January 7 at 7:30PM ET.