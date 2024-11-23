Tesla and Rivian have reached a ‘conditional’ settlement in lawsuit over trade secrets

Four years after Tesla filed a lawsuit against Rivian alleging that the company poached its employees with a goal of obtaining trade secrets, the two appear to be nearing a resolution. According to Bloomberg , Tesla says it’s reached a “conditional” settlement with Rivian and expects to seek the case’s dismissal by December 24. In the lawsuit filed in 2020, Tesla claimed Rivian encouraged exiting Tesla employees to steal information, and that it caught three employees taking “highly valuable, confidential information as they left for Rivian.” Rivian has denied the allegations from the start, calling them “baseless.”

Rivian filed a motion for the lawsuit to be dismissed, but this was denied by a California judge who tentatively ruled earlier this year that Rivian would have to face a trial. The trial was expected to take place in 2025, but it now looks like the matter may be wrapped up before the end of the year without coming to that.