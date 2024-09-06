Tesla says 'Full Self-Driving' will be ready for Europe and China in early 2025

Tesla has tweeted its roadmap for the remaining months of 2024 and early 2025, revealing that Full Self-Driving could be available in Europe and China in the first quarter of next year, if it gets the proper approval from each region's respective regulators. Company chief Elon Musk previously said that he expects to receive regulator clearance from the regions by the end of the year. The Wall Street Journal reported in April that authorities in China had already tentatively approved the launch of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software in their country. It's not quite clear where the company stands with European Union regulators at the moment.

In a response to the original post, Musk added that he's hoping for FSD to be approved in Right-Hand Drive markets by the end of the first quarter or by early second quarter next year. Since he's presumably talking about RHD markets in Europe and China, then he's pertaining to the UK, Hong Kong and Macau.

Hopefully, RHD markets in late Q1, early Q2, pending regulatory approval — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

The automaker has also revealed that Full Self-Driving will be available for Cybertrucks sometime this month, along with the Autopark capability. In October, Tesla is adding unpark, park and reverse functions to FSD, as well. The FSD software isn't free, and buyers will have to pay to be able to unlock its semi-autonomous driver assistance capabilities. In the US, Tesla owners can buy the software outright for $8,000, though they can also pay a $99-per-month subscription fee for the supervised version of the feature.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.