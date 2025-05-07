Tesla starts selling cheaper Model Y EVs in the US

Tesla has started offering a cheaper configuration of its refreshed 2025 Model Y electric vehicle in the US. As first noticed by Electrek, you can now get a Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y in the US with prices starting at $37,490 if it's with $7,500 in tax credits. Without tax credits, prices start at $44,990. The automaker was only previously offering the Long Range All-Wheel Drive version in the country for at least $48,990 without tax credits.

The updated Model Y retains the old version's proportions, but it has rounder edges and smaller headlights, as well as taillights bookending a redesigned lightbar. It has ambient lighting wrapping around most of the car inside, and it also comes with ventilated seats and a 15.4-inch touchscreen display in the front. Passengers in the backseat have access to a Bluetooth-enabled 8-inch display. The new rear-wheel drive model has an EPA-estimated range of 357 miles on a single charge, 30 miles longer than the all-wheel drive's 327-mile range. They have the same top speed of 125 mph, but the all-wheel drive has a faster acceleration rate and can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. It will take the rear-wheel drive 5.4 seconds to reach 60 mph.

Delivery for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y in the US starts in the next three to five weeks. As Electrek noted, the automaker has already started deliveries in China and Europe. Tesla's sales continue to plunge across Europe, however, and have plummeted to their lowest in years for certain regions, including the UK and Germany. Elon Musk's politics and his backing of far-right political candidates in the continent have sparked backlash and inspired protests against the company. In addition, Tesla is facing increasing competition from Chinese rivals, such as BYD, which is the best-selling EV car brand from the country.