Tesla's $70,000 RWD Cybertruck arrives with some key features removed

Tesla has started selling its much-awaited RWD Cybertruck but it'll cost a cool $10K more than originally promised and be missing some key figures from the AWD version. However, the $69,990 Long Range model will have 350 miles of range, 100 more than Tesla stated when it first unveiled the polarizing pickup EV. The new model arrives with Tesla reportedly facing anemic Cybertruck sales and a recent backlash against the automaker and its CEO Elon Musk.

The Long Range Cybertruck is now the cheapest version of that model, but it's a far cry from the $40,000 price tag Musk promised back in 2019. It's missing a few key features like the rear power tonneau that covers the bed, with the configurator only offering a "soft tonneau" for the model. Also gone are the adaptive suspension, rear lightbar, backseat screen and bed outlets that were much-touted feature at launch.

It is $10,000 cheaper than the AWD version and offers 25 extra miles of range. However, $70,000 is a lot of money for a RWD pickup truck with a cloth interior, given that you can buy a well-equipped Ford F-150 or an extended-range F-150 Lightning for around the same price.

The Cybertruck has been much derided, but Tesla also failed to deliver it with the promised price and specs. The company at one point boasted over a million reservations for the pickup but has only sold around 50,000 units and reportedly isn't even accepting trade-ins itself for the model.