Tesla’s fifth Cybertruck recall is due to a rear-view camera glitch

Tesla issued another recall for more than 27,000 Cybertrucks. This is the fifth time the electric truck has been recalled in the last year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued the recall due to an image delay from the rear-view camera. The delayed rear-view camera failed to produce an image to the driver of what’s driving behind them within the legally required two seconds, “increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the official recall notice.

Reuters reports that the camera display is caused by a software glitch in the Cybertruck’s system. Some vehicles failed to complete the shutdown process before booting up again, causing a noticeable delay in the rear-view camera of up to eight seconds. So far, no crashes or injuries have occurred as a result of the software issue. Tesla is issuing a software update to address the rear-camera display delays.

This recall is just the latest in a string of notices and hiccups for the D-minus geometry project on wheels just this year. Tesla announced in April that it had to delay deliveries of the Cybertruck because of accelerator issues, a problem that prompted one of its most infamous recalls later that month due to sticky accelerator pedals .

Delivery delays led to another recall for the Cybertruck in June due to safety issues with the windshield wiper motor and trim . Several Cybertruck owners including some who just picked up their vehicle reported that the wipers failed to work.