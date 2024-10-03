Tesla’s fifth Cybertruck recall is due to a rear-view camera glitch
Tesla will fix the issue with an over-the-air software update.
Tesla issued another recall for more than 27,000 Cybertrucks. This is the fifth time the electric truck has been recalled in the last year.
issued the recall due to an image delay from the rear-view camera. The delayed rear-view camera failed to produce an image to the driver of what’s driving behind them within the legally required two seconds, “increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the official recall notice.
reports that the camera display is caused by a software glitch in the Cybertruck’s system. Some vehicles failed to complete the shutdown process before booting up again, causing a noticeable delay in the rear-view camera of up to eight seconds. So far, no crashes or injuries have occurred as a result of the software issue. Tesla is issuing a software update to address the rear-camera display delays.
This recall is just the latest in a string of notices and hiccups for the D-minus geometry project on wheels just this year. Tesla announced in April that it had to because of accelerator issues, a problem that prompted one of its most infamous recalls later that month due to .
Delivery delays led to another recall for the Cybertruck in June due to safety issues with . Several Cybertruck owners including some who just picked up their vehicle reported that the wipers failed to work.
Even virtual versions of the Cybertruck had to undergo repairs shortly after its release. The Cybertruck made an appearance in as part of the game’s Summer Road Trip promotion but several players reported a weird glitch when they tried to morph a vehicle into Tesla’s signature truck. Epic Games pushed out a fix for the bug sometime later.