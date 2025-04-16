The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV has solid 4X4 bonafides but mediocre range

Subaru has unveiled its second-ever EV, the 2026 Trailseeker, at the New York International Auto Show. It's a slightly larger version of the company's first electric vehicle, the Solterra, and is likely based on the same platform — also used by Toyota with its BZ4X electric SUV. You can see a few images we grabbed of the new vehicle at the Auto Show this morning right here.

The Trailseeker is taller than the Solterra and has more cargo area, but otherwise resembles that model, with similar body creases along the doors and rear fender. It also has the same type of plastic panels around the fenders, which was something of a polarizing feature on the Solterra.

Range isn't the Trailseeker's strong point as it's equipped with a smallish 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery and tops out at just 260 miles. Charging won't be blazingly fast either as it's limited to 150kW. However, the electric SUV will be able to handle fast charging in cold or warm conditions thanks to a battery preconditioning system, and you'll be able to pull up to any Supercharger thanks to the NACS port and Subaru's arrangement with Tesla.

Subaru

The Trailseeker does seem to have the goods when it comes to performance and offroading, though. It uses a symmetrical all-wheel drive system with dual motors putting out a combined 375 HP that propel it from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. It also comes standard with 8.3 inches of ground clearance and the company's X-Mode system with settings for snow/dirt, deep snow/mud, grip control and downhill assist control.

It's also loaded with driver assist tech powered by the company's EyeSight system. That includes pre-collision braking, front cross traffic alert, blind spot monitors, lane departure alert, a panoramic view monitor, emergency stop assist, traffic jam assist, lane change assist and adaptive cruise control.

Subaru

The interior looks fairly plain but it does feature a 14-inch touchscreen, the largest on any Subaru to date. In a nod to its techie market, the EV also offers a wide center console that "provides a centralized hub for devices and personal items for easy storage," the company said. That includes two 15W chargers, two fast USB-C chargers for rear passengers, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Pricing will be announced in "early 2026," according to Subaru. However, it's likely to be more expensive than the company's Solterra, which currently starts at $38,495 before any tax credits, and ahead of any future tariffs levied on Japanese imports.