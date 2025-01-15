The Acura RSX calls dibs on Honda's proprietary Asimo OS

Honda has announced that its first original EV design, the Acura RSX, will use its proprietary Asimo operating system, according to The Verge. If those names sound familiar it's because RSX is a Honda nameplate from the early 2000s, and Asimo was a Honda project to build humanoid robots from the area, which was finally mothballed in 2018. Everything old is new again.

Asimo OS was mentioned at CES 2025 alongside its 0 Series SUV and Saloon sedan EV concepts, but the Acura RSX will be the first production vehicle to get it. The operating system uses technology similar to its namesake robot to recognize external environments and understand people's intentions, according to the company. It will also assist in the vehicle's automated and advanced assisted driving functions.

The company's current EVs — the Acura ZDX and the Honda Prologue — are both based on the General Motors Ultium platform. Production of the Acura RSX will take place in Honda's new Fayette County, Ohio factory. The final beams of the plant were only erected a little less than a year ago, and it's projected to have battery and RSX production up and running by the end of this year. Consumers should be able to get their hands on the new vehicle sometime in 2026.

While Honda is working hard on its EVs, its plans to merge with Nissan, announced at the end of last year, continue. The two companies have been collaborating on making EV components and software since August.