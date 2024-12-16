Trump reportedly plans to reverse Biden’s EV policies

In perhaps the least surprising news of the past six weeks, President-elect Donald Trump reportedly plans to roll back President Biden's electric vehicle and emissions policies. Reuters reports that the incoming president's transition team has recommended cutting off support for EVs and charging stations while boosting measures to block cars, components and battery materials from China.

The transition team's other reported plans include new tariffs on all battery materials globally, boosting US production of battery materials and negotiations with allies for exemptions. They're also said to plan on taking money allocated for building charging stations and making EVs more affordable and redirecting them to sourcing batteries and their required minerals from places other than China. In addition, they reportedly want to axe the Biden administration's $7,500 tax credit for consumer EV purchases.

The plans would let automakers produce more gas-powered vehicles by reversing emissions and fuel economy standards, pushing them back to 2019 levels. Reuters says that would lead to around 25 percent more emissions per vehicle mile than the current limits. It would also lower the average car fuel economy by about 15 percent.

Climate scientists have stressed the importance of transitioning from gas-powered cars to EVs in reducing carbon emissions and fending off the most ravaging scenarios for the planet. Greenhouse gases, including those from vehicle emissions, build up in the atmosphere and warm the climate. That leads to a cascade of effects in the atmosphere, on land and in oceans — some of which we're already seeing.

As for tariffs, economists have said Trump's plans would likely spur multiple trade wars as countries retaliate with tariffs on American goods, disrupt supply chains and pierce the heart of America's post-World War II alliances. "If we go down the tariff war path, we're going down a very dark path for the economy," Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody's Analytics, told The New York Times in October.

The Biden administration has championed climate legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated $369 billion for green initiatives, and EPA rules that require automakers to ramp up EV sales.

Meanwhile, Trump has called climate change a "hoax." In May, he reportedly told a group of oil executives that he would immediately reverse dozens of Biden's environmental rules while blocking new ones from being enacted. His asking price for such deregulation was that they raise $1 billion for his campaign. (Thanks, Citizens United!) So, while the reports about his transition team's plans are still a gut punch to those who care about leaving the planet in a habitable state for future generations (and slowing the effects we're already seeing), they aren't exactly shocking to anyone paying attention.