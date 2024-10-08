Uber is adding an EV-only option in many cities

Uber held its second Go-Get Zero event on Tuesday to highlight some of the company's sustainability efforts. First and foremost, it says that there are now enough EV drivers using the service to make an EV-only option available (the current Uber Green includes hybrids). The all-electric Uber Green option, which will cost about the same as an UberX, will initially be available in 40 cities and the company plans to expand this over time.

At the jump, US Uber users will be able to select an EV-only option in New York City, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego, Orange County, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Palm Springs. The option will soon be available in every city in France where Uber operates, as well as locales in Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, you'll be able to make EVs your preferred option for a ride. If you enable this and there's an EV available within a few minutes of a regular UberX, you'll be matched with an electric vehicle. If it's going to take much longer for an EV to pick up, Uber will send you a gas-powered vehicle instead.

You'll be able to specifically request certain premium EVs during pop up events, with riders in London having the chance to take a ride in a Lotus Eletre. Between October 14 and 21, those in Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami can select a Rivian option on the homescreen to try out an R1. These pop up offerings will cost the same as an Uber Black SUV trip with Reserve.

Meanwhile, the emissions savings feature is getting an update. So, when you take a ride on a bike, scooter or UberX Share, you'll see the level of emissions you've avoided.

On the Uber Eats front, you'll be able to order fresh produce from farmers markets starting today in New York City and Los Angeles. There's also a new spotlighted collection of what Uber describes as "climate-conscious products" from the brands such as Credo Beauty, Allbirds and L’Occitane. Elsewhere, the company says it's opening a marketplace to help Uber Eats restaurants all over the world use greener packaging.

On the other side of the equation, Uber is trying to help more drivers make the switch to an EV, after offering them a variety of EV incentives for years. Starting in the US early next year, drivers can ask an AI assistant in the Uber app for personalized advice about the EV that would work best for them and the city they operate in. The chatbot, which is powered by GPT-4o, can answer questions about things like the range of a certain model and where a driver can go to charge, Uber says.

Aligned with that is an EV mentorship program. Highly rated EV drivers will be able to share their experiences with those curious about switching to an electric car. They can receive cash rewards and incentives for helping out.

Uber claims that EV adoption among its drivers is at least five times higher than typical motorists in the US, Canada and Europe. The monthly average number of Uber drivers in North America and Europe who use EVs now sits at more than 180,000.