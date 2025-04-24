Uber is adding Volkswagen ID. Buzz EVs to its US robotaxi fleet

Uber is expanding its robotaxi ambitions with the help of Volkswagen. The two companies are teaming up to offer autonomous rides in ID. Buzz vehicles . They plan to deploy thousands of the vehicles in multiple US markets over the next decade.

Testing is slated to start later this year with human safety drivers at the wheel. All going well, Uber and VW aim to start running ID.Buzz robotaxi rides in Los Angeles in late 2026. Volkswagen AG's MOIA division is supplying its autonomous driving tech.

The ID.Buzz is an electric, modern version of VW's classic Type 2 Microbus. The vehicle finally hit the US last year for a starting price of $59,995 for the base model.