Volkswagen’s long-awaited electric ID.Buzz pricing and range revealed

After keeping up with the Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric van for a while, we finally have more details about this retro-yet-modern vehicle. The exact release date isn’t yet specified, but the company claims it will be available in the US within this year. Volkswagen also released information about different trims, pricing and range.

The first version is the ID.Buzz Pro S, which has an MSRP of $59,995. It’s a rear-wheel-drive-only vehicle that accommodates up to seven passengers. Volkswagen is offering three exterior color schemes: Candy White, Deep Black Pearl and Metro Silver. The interior comes in either Copper (tan) or Moonlight (dark brown) color schemes.

VW / James Lipman

Next is the Pro S Plus, which has an MSRP of $63,495 for RWD and $67,995 for 4Motion AWD. Unlike the Pro S, this model only has six seats, but the higher price includes a head-up display, Harman Kardon 700-watt speakers and power-sliding rear doors, among other features. It comes in the same Candy White or Deep Black Pearl single-color exteriors, as well as an additional interior color: Dune (off-white). For an extra $995, there are eight two-tone exterior colors, including Candy White top with Cabana Blue, Blue Charcoal and more below. The alternative is Metro Silver top with Cherry Red.

The 2025 ID.Buzz's 91kWh battery should deliver an EPA estimated 234 miles on a full charge (or a slightly more modest 231 miles for those equipped with 4Motion.)

Volkswagen will also offer the launch-only 1st Edition, starting at $65,495 for RWD and $69,995 for AWD. These have a few unique features to set them apart: 20-inch wheels, upgraded audio, roof rail crossbars, "heritage-inspired floor mats" and exclusive badging. The optional glass roof available on the Pro S is also part of the package. It only comes in one of five exterior two-tone color options: Cabana Blue, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, Energetic Orange and Pomelo Yellow, all of which are contrasted with Candy White.