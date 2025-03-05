Volvo reveals its ES90 EV with an 800-volt charging system

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Volvo has officially launched the ES90, the fully electrified version of its S60 sedan. While the vehicle can technically be considered a sedan, Volvo says it has the "adaptability of a fastback, and the spacious interior and higher ground clearance associated with SUVs." It's the first Volvo EV with an 800-volt system, which promises faster charging times. Since Volvo's 800-volt technology uses lighter components to reduce the vehicle's overall weight, it could also lead to a longer range and better acceleration.

For the ES90, specifically, Volvo promises a driving range of 700 kilometers or 435 miles, though the official EPA range could be shorter. When plugged into a 350 kW fast charger, the model can add 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range in just 10 minutes, and its 106 kWh battery can go from 10 to 80 percent full in just 20 minutes. All the vehicle's variants have a top speed of 112 mph, but the Twin Motor Performance (all-wheel drive) version has the fastest acceleration and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

The ES90 was built on top of the Volvo Cars Superset tech stack, just like the EX90 SUV. That's a single set of hardware and software that will serve as the base for all of Volvo's electric vehicles and will make it possible to simultaneously roll out over-the-air updates for all its EVs as needed. ES90, however, is the first Volvo model to be powered by dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin configuration, which the company's chief engineering and technology officer says makes it the "most powerful car [Volvo has] ever created in terms of core computing capacity."

Volvo gave the ES90 a slightly raised ride height and its Thor's Hammer headlight design, along with its new C-shaped LED rear lamps. It also equipped the vehicle with an array of sensors that include one lidar, five radars, seven cameras and twelve ultrasonic sensors for its active safety systems that can help drivers avoid collision and hazards. Inside, owners can individually fold down its three rear seats for more space. And while the panoramic roof provides 99.9 percent UV protection, buyers can choose the electrochromic version that will allow them to darken the glass and reduce glare at the touch of a button. Owners can access the model's infotainment system on its 14.5-inch center screen display, which comes with built-in Google apps, including Maps and Assistant.

Interested buyers can now order the ES90 in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Volvo will release it in more markets later this year and into 2026.