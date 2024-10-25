VW's Scout EV revival starts with an SUV and a pickup

Though it disappeared over 40 years ago, International Harvester is a mythical brand in North America thanks in part to the Scout, one of the world's first SUVs. Now, Scout Motors is back under Volkswagen as an all-new marque and just revealed its first two models: the Terra pickup and Traveler SUV. Both use a brand-new EV platform and will start at under $60,000 before incentives when production launches in 2027.

Scout motors says its "priority was to honor the spirit of the original Scout," sold by International from 1961 to 1980 in various forms. Though the Traveler and Terra clearly have modern designs, they use rounded contours and a "black mask" on the front and rear fascias to invoke the older models. They also come with separate bumpers and upward-sweeping side windows, again reminiscent of the classic Scout.

ANDREW TRAHAN PHOTOGRAPHY LLC

Other design elements are fully modern, like a thin LED strip around the "grill" and rectangular headlights bisected by slim daytime running lights. (The models shown here are 85 percent of what we'll see in final production vehicles, Scout said).

The original Scout and International 150 pickup were practical and tough (we called it "Inter-smashable" back in the day), and the new models will keep some of those aspects. Both have body-on-frame construction with a solid rear axle, along with front and rear locking hubs for off-road use. They'll offer 2,000 pounds of payload along with 7,000 pounds of towing capacity for the Traveler and 10,000 pounds for the Terra pickup. Both will come with all-wheel drive via front and rear electric motors.

ANDREW TRAHAN PHOTOGRAPHY LLC

That should keep working and outdoorsy buyers happy, but the vehicles can also raise your hairs. Both will accelerate from 0-60 MPH in 3.5 seconds thanks to an estimated 1,000 pound-feet of torque and four-wheel-drive system, though Scout has yet to provide a top speed.

The base trim package will offer up to 350 miles of range while the extended range version is effectively a hybrid that will go up to 500 miles using a gas-powered range extender. Charging times aren't mentioned, but they'll use an 800-volt architecture that supports up to 350 kW speeds. It will also feature bidirectional charging and vehicle-to-home capabilities, along with over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics.

Scout Motors

The cabin is as far as it can be from the spartan interior on the originals. It looks luxurious and high-tech with a digital cluster and large displays, along with a promised "responsive" infotainment system and high-resolution backup cameras. At the same time, it comes with toggles and dials for climate and other controls. The seats and panels are covered with a mix of brown leather, fabric and a wood-like material.

Both have a frunk with 120-volt and USB-C outlets and can fit golf clubs, a gym bag and a small cooler, Scout says. The Terra's 5.5-foot bed will also contain a 120- and 240-volt outlets for tools, compressors and the like.

The Traveler, meanwhile, will have a split tailgate and come with two roof options. The first is a Cabana top with panels that fold back for open-air motoring, while the second is a glass roof with a powered shade. Both vehicles will be available with a front bench seat to increase passenger capacity.

ANDREW TRAHAN PHOTOGRAPHY LLC

Much like Tesla, Scout will sell its vehicles directly to consumers without a dealership in the middle. Purchasing one will take "minutes" with the company promising full price transparency and handling sales, delivery and service. You'll be able to check them out in person at dedicated "Scout Workshop" retail and service locations.

Both models are designed and engineered in Michigan and will be built at a new factory in Columbia, South Carolina by some 4,000 workers. Production starts in 2027 with vehicles arriving for the 2028 model year. Prices will start under $60,000, according to Scout Motors, and reservations are now open.