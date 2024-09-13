Waymo and Uber are bringing their robotaxi service to Austin and Atlanta by early 2025

Waymo One is now providing more than 100,000 rides per week in San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Waymo and Uber are planning to bring their robotaxi service to more locales in the near future. Waymo One will arrive in Austin and Atlanta by early 2025. Folks in the two cities will be able to take a ride in Waymo’s autonomous, electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles via the Uber app.

Waymo employees in Austin are already using the service. The company will open up access to a limited number of public riders via the Waymo One app before moving the service to Uber early next year. The Atlanta public can start taking rides in the robotaxis in early 2025, and the companies plan to gradually expand Waymo One in that city.

The Austin operations have been a long time coming. Waymo first revealed plans to expand to the Texas state capital back in 2023 , and it initially planned to do so that fall.