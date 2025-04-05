Jaguar Land Rover pauses US shipments while it figures out a plan for Trump’s tariffs
The 25 percent tariff on vehicle imports went into effect this week.
UK-based Jaguar Land Rover says it’s pausing shipments to the US after President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on passenger vehicles and other auto imports. The pause will be in effect this month, the reports. While the full impact of the tariffs remains to be seen, the move could ultimately drive up the cost of new and even used cars.
“The USA is an important market for JLR’s luxury brands,” Jaguar Land Rover said in a statement to AP. “As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans.”
Trump’s tariffs go well beyond the auto industry, and we’re only seeing the beginning of how the US’ trading partners will respond. The president a 10 percent baseline tariff on “all countries” this week, and some will face even higher “reciprocal” tariffs. Among the immediate effects, Nintendo has in the US.